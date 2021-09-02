NJ Motorists Rescued From Car By Police Helicopter After 4 Hours Trapped

Two motorists were plucked from the rooftops of their cars, which were stranded in floodwaters from Tropical Storm Ida in Mercer County, authorities said.

One of the motorists was rescued by a New Jersey State Police helicopter after four hours, while a second man was pulled from his car's roof by a Trenton Fire Department ladder truck, according to the Princeton Department of Emergency and Safety Services.

Shortly before midnight Wednesday, firefighters were called to a swift water rescue on Rosedale Road near the Johnson Park School.

The 58-year-old motorist from Princeton climbed onto the roof of his vehicle as the water continued to rise at a rapid rate. Due to the unsafe water level and dangerous current rescue efforts were unsuccessful, Princeton officials said.

At 4:08 a.m., the victim was successfully hoisted into the helicopter and flown to Trenton Mercer Airport for evaluation. Mutual aid was received by Lawrenceville Fire Co., Princeton Junction Fire Co., Hamilton Fire Department, Trenton Fire Department and the Pennsauken Fire Department High Water Truck.

A second motorist became stranded with high rising waters on Route 206 near Quaker Road, Princeton authorities said.

The swift moving water flooded the roadway and began to flood the motorist’s vehicle. That forced the 30-year-old driver from Montgomery to escape onto the roof of the vehicle while emergency rescue efforts were made.

Trenton Fire Department responded with a ladder truck, which drove into the flooded roadway and extended its 100-foot ladder, which was used to rescue the motorist, officials said.

No one was hurt during either rescue.

