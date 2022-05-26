NJ 'Mentalist' Actor John Zderko Dies

New Jersey native John Zderko died Thursday, May 26 after a battle with cancer. He was 60 years old.

Known for his roles in "Criminal Minds," "The Mentalist" and "9-1-1 Lone," Zderko grew up in Park Ridge and later moved to California.

He graduated from from UC Irvine but went back to UCLA for acting classes as he built he career, according to his bio on IMDB.

Zderko is survived by his sister, Karen, brother-in-law Steve and nephews Jason and Jeff.

