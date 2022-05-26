Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: Squatter Bred 19 Dogs Who Tried Escaping Feces-Covered NJ Mansion, Officials Say
News

NJ 'Mentalist' Actor John Zderko Dies

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
John Zderko
John Zderko Photo Credit: John Zderko LinkedIn (original source unclear)

New Jersey native John Zderko died Thursday, May 26 after a battle with cancer. He was 60 years old.

Known for his roles in "Criminal Minds," "The Mentalist" and "9-1-1 Lone," Zderko grew up in Park Ridge and later moved to California.

He graduated from from UC Irvine but went back to UCLA for acting classes as he built he career, according to his bio on IMDB.

Zderko is survived by his sister, Karen, brother-in-law Steve and nephews Jason and Jeff.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.