NJ Mega Millions Lottery Players Win $20K, $10K

There were three third-tier prizewinning tickets sold in New Jersey for the Friday, Oct. 28, Mega Millions drawing, according to state Lottery officials.

The players matched four of the five white balls and the Gold Mega Ball drawn winning the $10,000 prize.

One of those tickets was purchased with the Megaplier option, multiplying the prize to $20,000.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Camden County ($20,000): 7-Eleven #10937, 1811 Chapel Ave., Cherry Hill;

Bergen County ($10,000: Krauszer’s Food Store, 383 Market St., Saddle Brook; and,

Passaic County ($10,000): George’s Market, 766 Hamburg Tpke., Pompton Lakes.

The winning numbers for the Friday, October 28, drawing were: 04, 18, 31, 53, and 69. The Gold Mega Ball was 07, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 02.

