NJ Man Voted Twice In Presidential Election Using Different Names, Prosecutor Says

A New Jersey man has been arrested and charged with voter fraud, authorities said.

The 43-year-old man from Carteret is accused of voting twice during the November presidential election using different names, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone.

Frederick Gattuso was arrested without incident and charged with one count of third-degree fraudulent voting, Ciccone said.

Ciccone did not say what political party that Gattuso is registered in, or who he might have voted for.

Gattuso was charged after an investigation by Detective Ryan Tighe of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office, which found that Gattuso voted twice in November’s General Election as different people with similar names, Ciccone said on Thursday.

Gattuso is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Superior Court on March 4, she said.

The investigation is active and is continuing. Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Tighe at 732-745-4335.

