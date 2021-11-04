NJ Man Threatens To 'Blow Out Brains' Of Federal Judge Overseeing His Case, Officials Say

A Newark man was arrested for threatening to kill a federal judge presiding over his civil suit, officials said.

Jonathan D. Williams, 46, called the judge's chambers at least twice Monday and told a courtroom deputy that he was going to "put a bullet into the judge's brain," and called him a "scumbag," Acting U.S. Attorney Rachael A. Honig said citing court documents.

Then, on Tuesday, Williams showed up to a law firm office in Newark and was denied by two security guards, federal court papers say.

Williams pulled down a protective mask he was wearing over his mouth and nose and identified himself by name as “Jonathan Williams.”

He told the security guards that he was “going to blow the judge’s brains out," then repeated the threat before leaving the law office lobby, officials said.

Williams was charged by criminal complaint with making a threat to assault and murder a United States judge.

He is scheduled to have his initial appearance Nov. 4,, before US Magistrate Judge Edward S. Kiel.

The charge of making threats to assault and murder a federal judge carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.

Acting U.S. Attorney Honig credited the U.S. Marshals Service for the District of New Jersey, under the direction of U.S. Marshal Juan Mattos Jr., with the investigation leading to the arrest.

The government is represented by Assistant U.S. Attorney Dean Sovolos of the Office’s National Security Unit in Newark.

