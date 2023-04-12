NJ Man Sets Fire To Jack Daniel's Collection Since Company 'Went Woke'

Pauly Michaelis said he was the biggest fan of Jack Daniel's whiskey for more than 40 years. The operative word being "was."

Wearing denim overalls and a frown, Michaelis set fire to his collection of Jack Daniel's merchandise in the backyard of what appears to be his Ocean County home, over complaints the company has gone too "woke."

Among the items Michaelis torched in the viral Facebook video include a mirror, every Jack Daniel's glass he owned, a wooden sign, and numerous bottles of whiskey.

To cap it off, Michaelis torched a $250 bottle of Jack Daniel's and a $100 bottle of the famed whiskey.

It was all in apparent protest of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey Pride campaign that showcased contestants of RuPaul's Drag Race.

“Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Fire is dedicated to supporting the LGBTQ community year-round through representation in media we produce, nurturing a diverse and inclusive business, and partnerships and donations to [Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation],” the Jack Daniels website says.

Michaelis was not immediately available for comment when Daily Voice reached out on Wednesday afternoon, April 12.

While it wasn't immediately clear what triggered him, Michalis expressed that he Jack Daniels is taking a turn in a different direction.

"For over 150 years since 1866 this drink was always associated with cowboys, warriors, bikers, savage rock bands and all American bad ass people," Michaelis captioned his video on Facebook. "Jasper Newton is turning over in his grave. THEY took a classic tradition of Americana that was the total defition (sic) of masculinity and made it WOKE."

Click here to follow Daily Voice North Passaic and receive free news updates.