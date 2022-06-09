NJ Man Learns His Fate For Beating Parents Dead, Covering Bodies With Laundry: Report

A 34-year-old man from Gloucester County has been sentenced to 80 years in New Jersey state prison for beating his parents to death and then covering their bodies with laundry, NJ Advance Media reports.

Ryan E. Coles, 34, was convicted in March on two murder counts in the 2016 killings of Edward M. Coles Jr., 58, and Rosemarie Coles, 55, in their West Deptford home, the outlet said.

Superior Court Judge Mary Beth Kramer sentenced Coles to two consecutive 40-year terms in prison for the two murder counts, with a requirement that he serve 85 percent of that time before he is eligible for parole, the outlet said.

