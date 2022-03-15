NJ Man Killed While Learning To Ride Motorcycle Was Hard Worker, Loving Brother

Family and friends are mourning the loss of 24-year-old Nick Cacciapaglia, of Toms River, who was killed over the weekend while learning how to ride a motorcycle

A GoFundMe page was created to help pay for his funeral expenses.

Cacciapaglia was killed on Sunday, March 13 when he lost control of a Harley Davidson motorcycle in Toms River and was struck by a car, police said.

His brother, Stephen, who sponsored the page, wrote: "He was loved and respected by everyone around him, and he gave that same love and respect back to everyone who entered his life.

"I couldn’t have asked for a better brother or mentor, and I can’t imagine having to go through the rest of my life without him."

To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, click here.

