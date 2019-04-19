Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hook, Line And Stinger: Undercover Paterson Police Bust 52 Prostitutes, Johns
News

N.J. Man Jammed Newark Airport GPS Signals, FCC Says

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
Newark Liberty International Airport.
Newark Liberty International Airport. Photo Credit: EWR Facebook

The Federal Communications Commission has issued a stern warning to a New Jersey man who allegedly used an electronic device that jams GPS signals.

The warning? Knock it off. Now.

According to the FCC, the agency received a complaint March 28 from another federal regulatory agency, the FAA, that the GPS system at Newark Liberty International Airport had experienced "harmful interference."

In a statement, the FCC said it was able to track a transmission sent at a restricted frequency to a vehicle traveling south on the New Jersey Turnpike. That vehicle belonged to the man's employer, who told the FCC the man had been driving it.

Daily Voice was unable to reach the man. His name has been withheld because he has not been charged with a crime or named in a civil complaint.

The FCC told the man he was legally prohibited from operating any equipment that jams or otherwise interferes with wireless communications. It's also illegal to sell or import such equipment.

The man has been given until Monday to respond to the allegations, the FCC said in its statement to him. The agency Thursday declined to provide additional information beyond what appeared in the letter.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.