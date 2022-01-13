NJ Man Goes Missing On Business Trip To New Orleans

A 33-year-old resident of the Jersey Shore has been reported missing in New Orleans.

New Orleans police requested the public's help in locating Michael Gelfand of Jackson on Tuesday.

The reporting person stated that Gelfand arrived in New Orleans on Jan. 5 for business and was scheduled to return to his home in New Jersey on Jan. 6, police said.

His family has not heard from him since Jan. 6.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Gelfand is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

