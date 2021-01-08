NJ Man Dies Of West Nile Virus

A New Jersey man died of West Nile Virus last month, health officials confirmed.

The 60-something-year-old Camden County man was admitted to a hospital on July 16 with symptoms consistent with WNV.

He was discharged following treatment to a sub-acute care center, where he died, officials said. Lab results confirmed he had WNV.

“West Nile Virus typically affects a small number of New Jersey residents each year, however the prevalence of the virus has been increasing recently,” said County Health Officer Dr. Paschal Nwako.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and his family. The Camden County Department of Health is continuing to work with the Mosquito Commission to ensure that additional spraying and testing will be conducted in the area.”

Symptoms of WNV include, but are not limited to, fever, headache, altered mental status, and other neurologic dysfunctions.

WNV is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, though 4 out of 5 who are infected do not feel symptoms. Only 1 in 50 develop serious illness.

The best way to protect yourself from mosquitoes is to use insect repellent. Use Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered insect repellents with one of the active ingredients below. When used as directed, EPA-registered insect repellents are proven safe and effective, even for pregnant and breastfeeding women.

DEET

Picaridin (known as KBR 3023 and icaridin outside the US)

IR3535

Oil of lemon eucalyptus (OLE)

Para-menthane-diol (PMD)

2-undecanone

During the summer and fall months, the Camden County Mosquito Commission schedules spraying on an as-needed basis based upon the results of their surveillance efforts and input from the public.

The simple act of removing standing water from your property can help reduce the pest population in your neighborhood and assist the efforts of the commission.

For more information about West Nile Virus, please visit the CDC’s information webpage here.

For more information, or to report a problem, contact the Camden County Mosquito Commission at (856) 566-2945 orskeeters@camdencounty.com.

