NJ Man Charged In Brazen Atlantic City Casino Boxcutter Robbery Attempt

Jerry DeMarco
Slots Photo Credit: Hello I'm Nik on Unsplash

A South Jersey man put a box cutter to the neck of an Atlantic City slot machine player during an attempted robbery, then fled after the would-be victim fought back, authorities said.

Shawn P. Applewhite, 25, of Marlton, demanded the victim’s money and jewelry, but he stood up and fought him off, an indictment returned by a state grand jury in Trenton says.

A bystander also tried to help subdue Applewhite, who ran off before a Bally’s Hotel and Casino security supervisor and officer grabbed him, it says.

The indictment, which charges him with robbery and weapons possession, was secured by Deputy Attorney General Katelyn Waegener of state Division of Criminal Justice’s Specialized Crimes Bureau following an investigation by the New Jersey State Police Casino Gaming Bureau, Acting Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck said Monday.

