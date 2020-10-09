Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
NJ Lottery Ticket Winner Sold In Essex County

Cecilia Levine
7-Eleven in Livingston
7-Eleven in Livingston Photo Credit: Google Maps

Two winning New Jersey Lottery tickets sold in Essex and Gloucester counties are splitting the nearly $400,000 jackpot.

The winning numbers from the Thursday, Oct. 8 Jersey Cash 5 drawing were 3, 15, 17, 32, and 41, and the XTRA number was 02.

The tickets were sold at the following locations:

  • Essex County: 7-Eleven #11437, 280 South Livingston Ave., Livingston
  • Gloucester County: Plazma Liquor, 401 Buck Rd., Glassboro.

The jackpot was $396,258, making each ticket worth $198,129.

The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. 

Earlier this week, a Jersey Cash 5 ticket was sold at the Livingston Quick Mart on South Livingston Avenue.

