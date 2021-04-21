NJ Lottery Officials: 22 Players Claim Prizes Of $1 Million Or More In First Quarter Of 2021

Twenty-two New Jersey lottery players anonymously claimed prizes of at least $1 million in the first quarter of 2021, officials said.

About 4,000 claims of at least $600 are received by the New Jersey Lottery each month.

Scroll down to view the list of draw games, claim dates, retailer locations and amounts won for each of the 22 claims of at least $1 million.

"The intent of these updates is to keep the general public aware of top-tier prize claims," lottery officials said. "Transparency and integrity are vitally important to the NJ Lottery."

Visit njlottery.com for a list of claims updated quarterly.

