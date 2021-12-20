NJ Lottery 'New Year's Raffle' Player Wins $25K At 7-Eleven

The fourth $25,000 prize-winning ticket in the New Year’s Raffle has been announced by New Jersey Lottery officials.

The winning ticket number is #034047 and was sold at 7-Eleven, 287 Bloomfield Ave. in Verona, Essex County.

Tickets are still on sale for New Jersey Lottery’s New Year’s Raffle. Only 500,000 tickets total are available for sale, with a New Year’s Day Grand Prize Drawing for $2 million.

In addition to the Grand Prize Drawing, one “early-bird” drawing still remains for a $25,000 prize.

Tickets are $20 each and they are eligible for the Grand Prize drawings. The next early-bird drawing will be Monday, Dec. 27. (Also, up to 38,462 random tickets will win a $50 prize.)

Earlier $25,000 raffle ticket winners were announced in Secaucus, Hudson County on Nov. 29; Clifton, Passaic County on Dec. 6; and Edison in Middlesex County on Dec. 13, Lottery officials said.

The Grand Prize drawing is on Jan. 1 and includes 100 prizes for $5,000 each and 900 prizes worth $500 apiece.

