NJ Lottery 'New Year's Raffle' Player Wins $25K At 7-Eleven

There's another $25,000 winner in the New Jersey Lottery's "New Year’s Raffle" game, state officials announced.

Two $25,000 prizes remain before the Grand Prize drawing, they said.

The latest winning ticket number is #062446 and was sold at the 7-Eleven at 2477 Woodbridge Ave., in Edison, Middlesex County.

Tickets are still on sale for New Jersey Lottery’s New Year’s Raffle.

Only 500,000 tickets total are available for sale, with a New Year’s Day Grand Prize Drawing for $2 million.

Tickets are only $20 each and when purchased they become eligible for all future drawings. The next early-bird drawing will be Monday, Dec. 20. Also, up to 38,462 random tickets will win a $50 prize.

The previous $25,000 prize-winning raffle tickets were sold at Mill Creek Exxon Tiger Mart at 450 Route 3 West Service Road in Secaucus (Hudson County) and at Dave’s Variety store, 1350 Clifton Ave. in Clifton (Passaic County).

