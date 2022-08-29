NJ Inmate's Heroin Overdose Death Blamed On Drug-Smuggling Prisoner: Prosecutor

An inmate at the Monmouth County Jail has been arrested for allegedly causing the drug overdose death of another inmate, authorities said.

David Egner, 32, of Toms River, was found unresponsive on the flor of his cell around 9:10 a.m. on April 17, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said. Medical first aid was immediately rendered and Egner was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, where he was diagnosed as suffering from heroin/fentanyl poisoning. Egner was pronounced dead later on the same day.

Alvino Hinton, 47, smuggled the drugs into the county jail and distributed the fatal substance to Egner while he was a fellow inmate, Linskey said.

He was arrested in Enger's death on Aug.18, and charged with strict liability, among other drug-related offenses, Linskey said.

