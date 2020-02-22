NJ Governor Murphy To Undergo Surgery For Kidney Tumor

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy is preparing for surgery in the coming weeks to remove a tumor on his left kidney.

Although there's a reported 90% chance it's cancerous, "the prognosis is very good and I'm profoundly grateful to my doctors for detecting the tumor early," Murphy tweeted Saturday night.

Chemo or radiation wasn't likely, the governor said.

"Over 50,000 New Jerseyans will hear the words 'you have cancer' this year, so I'm far from alone here," he wrote. "It's a situation that far too many families find themselves in. That's why we're fighting for them each and every day."

The partial nephrectomy to have the tumor removed is scheduled early March, Murphy said.

"Health care is a right, not a privilege for a select few, and skyrocketing medical costs are a national emergency," the governor added. "If there’s anything my diagnosis reminds me of, it’s that preventative services are lifesaving.

"[W]e need to continue fighting for affordable health care for all."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.