NJ Founder Of Tri-State Nature Tour Company Takes Guilty Plea In Child Porn Case

The North Jersey founder of a tri-state nature tour company admitted Wednesday that he collected hundreds of child porn images, federal authorities said.

Vaughn Tiedeman, 48, of Living Adventure Tours in Sussex County, was arrested by federal Homeland Security agents on child porn trafficking charges in early 2019.

Between July 2018 and January 2019, the West Milford resident “downloaded and possessed more than 600 images of child sexual abuse, including images of young children and depictions of violence,” Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachael Honig said.

Rather than risk conviction at a trial, Tiedman took a deal from the government, pleading guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Newark to receiving and possessing the images.

Based in Hopatcong, Living Adventure Tours offers biking, hiking, kayaking and snowshoe tours, with transportation equipment and guide services, in New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

Honig credited special agents of the Department of Homeland Security’s Homeland Security Investigations with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Sarah A. Sulkowski of the Violent Crime Unit and Francesca Liquori, chief of the Narcotics/Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force Unit in Newark.

U.S. District Judge Susan D. Wigenton scheduled sentencing for April 20, 2022.

