NJ Feds: Oxy Doc Admits Trading Drugs For Sex

A Staten Island doctor who saw patients from New Jersey admitted deliberately keeping some of them hooked by trading opioids for sex, federal authorities said.

Joseph Santiamo, 65, “knowingly prescribed dangerous quantities of oxycodone – and, even more egregiously, solicited sexual favors from certain patients” in exchange for writing them additional opioid scripts, U.S. Attorney Craig Carpenito said Wednesday.

Although he specialized in geriatric care, many of Santiamo's patients were "well under 40 years old" and "dealing with pain and addiction,” Carpenito said.

Others didn’t even have a medical need for the drugs, he said.

“Instead of getting help from their doctor, they were drawn deeper into the cycle of drug abuse,” Carpenito said.

“In some instances, Santiamo did this despite evidence that certain patients were abusing opioids,” he added.

U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp scheduled an April 12 sentencing for Santiamo’s plea via teleconference in Newark to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone.

Carpenito credited special agents, diversion investigators and task force officers of the DEA with the investigation leading to the guilty plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Adam Baker and Chief of the Opioids Unit Melissa Wangenheim in Newark.

