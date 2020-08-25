Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NJ Family Has Yard Transformed Into Tailgate Zone

Cecilia Levine
Cindy's family celebrates after having their yard transformed by Pepsi.
Cindy's family celebrates after having their yard transformed by Pepsi. Photo Credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Pepsi

Neighbors will be green with envy as one New Jersey family roots for the NY Jets in a whole new way. 

The soda company pulled out all the stops for Cindy, of Piscataway, who had her idyllic front yard transformed into a touchdown zone -- complete with 65-inch flatscreen TV, stadium light tower and more.

Nearly 1,500 square feet of Cindy's idyllic Piscataway yard was paved with asphalt, which became a fully-painted end zone. Hall-of-Famer and Jets Legend Curtis Martin was on-hand, too.

"This is amazing,” Cindy said after seeing her yard's new look. "This is probably the next memorable thing from our wedding day. It’s exciting to see it all come together so quickly and cleanly."

Pepsi brought the ultimate "homegate" experience to a JETS fan.

Pepsi

The unveiling of Pepsi's homegate at Cindy's Piscataway home.

Jayson Jimenez/Getty Images for Pepsi

The NY Giants and the NY Jets both announced last month they won't be allowing fans into MetLife Stadium for the 2020 season.

While Cindy is repping the Jets loud and proud, Pepsi continues to bring an at-home tailgating experience to 20 lucky fans. Valued at nearly $5,000, the customized 16-square-foot tailgating box comes with an outdoor projector, Pepsi-branded seating, high-end speakers, a Pepsi cornhole set and more.

Click here to enter.

