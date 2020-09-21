NJ Drivers Infuriated By Network Outage At All 39 MVC Centers

All of New Jersey's 39 Motor Vehicle Commission agencies are back up and running after a network issue that kept them from processing transactions Monday morning.

The problem reported at 9 a.m. was caused by vendor software and did not affect online transactions, state officials said.

The issue has since been resolved, though the Edison center remains closed until Tuesday, due to a power outage.

Some New Jersey drivers have been lining up at the state's centers nearly every day since July, when they reopened after months of closures amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This incident did not help.

you gonna pay people who took a day off for this shite like you sent so many people a $7 charge for under paying their registration the exact amount you said the registration was? — Average Joe Named Steve (@aJoeNamedSteve) September 21, 2020

So we should just wait out here to see IF the network connection is restored? There’s people here that have waited since early morning! You’re supposed to have personnel standing by for these situations! It’s been 2+ hours since the network crashed. — Cristian Peguero Jr (@CristianPL_Jr) September 21, 2020

