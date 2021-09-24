NJ Driver Indicted In Crash That Killed Baby, Parents

A New Jersey driver was indicted by a grand jury on 15 counts in a crash that killed a baby and his parents last year.
Modesto Pino was under the influence and speeding when he ran a stop sign in Vineland, colliding with an SUV on Nov. 1, 2020, authorities said.
The occupants of the SUV were identified as Iban Garcia-Ruiz, 30, his wife, Elisa Perez-Hernandez, 32, and their two children, of Bridgeton, police said.
The children were hospitalized with injuries suffered in the crash, and 1-year-old Ivan later died.
More than $40,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe in memory of the family as of Sept. 24, 2021.
Pino was cited for driving while under the influence and charged with:
- Three counts each of first-degree aggravated manslaughter
- Second-degree vehicular homicide
- Two counts each of second-degree aggravated assault
- Third-degree assault by auto
A Cumberland County grand jury handed up the indictment to Pino this week.
