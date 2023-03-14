NJ Dog Training Center Ordered Shut After Videos Showing Disturbing Animal Abuse Surface

A Rahway dog training center has been ordered shut after videos showing workers abusing animals began surfacing on social media.

Bubba Luv Dog Training and Rescue, located on Main Street, was issued a notice to vacate based on violations of uniform construction code, Mayor Raymond Giacobbe said. Members of the health department conducted and inspection and examined all dogs at the facility, the mayor added, noting the animals were in good condition.

No criminal charges had been filed as of Monday, March 13, the Giacobbe said.

The investigation was launched after a video taken by a resident in an apartment building overlooking the Bubba Luv Dog property captured a man strangling and beating a dog with his leash on Saturday, March 11, as reported by Daily Voice.

Then, a previous resident came forward with a video of more abuse taken in October 2020.

Bubba Luv Dog had deactivated its Facebook page and was not immediately reachable by phone on Tuesday, March 14. The company owner, Josh Silverstein, had deactivated his LinkedIn page. It was not immediately clear if he was the one captured abusing the dogs in the videos.

"I know that many people feel the same way I do and are outraged at what the video shows," the mayor said. We appreciate your concern and your support.

"The Police Department has received thousands of calls since the video was posted online, and I ask everyone to be patient and let law enforcement officials handle the investigation. We will update our website and social media as the situation unfolds."

