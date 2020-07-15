NJ Detention Center May Close: Landlord Moves To End Lease With ICE Contractor

The federal immigrant detention center in Elizabeth may be closing as the building's owner is moving to end a lease with the company that has housed ICE detainees at the site for decades.

The Elberton Development group said it hopes to end its contract with Evans Street tenant CoreCivic, a company that manages private prison and detention centers, as soon as possible.

The detention center and others like it have come under scrutiny in recent years from many who view the treatment of the detainees as inhumane and urged Elberton to end the agreement.

"As supporters of many important educational, social service, and religious organizations in the community, we want our values mirrored in our work," Elberton said in a letter to advocates, which was posted online. "We believe that each business has the right to determine its own path forward. We now have shared ours."

It is not clear when the Evans Street building will be vacated or if ICE will look for another New Jersey detention center.

