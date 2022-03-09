NJ Dad Who Beat Son Dead Had Abused Him Before: Prosecutor

A 29-year-old New Jersey dad has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his 6-year-old son, authorities announced.

Christopher Gregor's son, Corey Micciolo, died on April 2, 2021, at Southern Ocean Medical Center. The boy's mom, Breanna Micciolo, said she had been pleading with child protective services for years, for help getting her son away from his abuser — his dad.

Micciolo can breathe easier knowing justice is being served to Gregor, originally charged with child endangerment and released.

On March 3, 2022, the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office received a report from the State’s expert witness indicating that Corey died as a result of blunt force impact of the chest and abdomen, and determined the manner of the child’s death to be a homicide, Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

The boy was in the custody of his dad when he suffered the life-ending injuries — and Gregor was deemed responsible for those, authorities said.

A post-mortem examination found Corey died of blunt force trauma.

"No one listened or helped," Micciolo previously said. "The day before he died I asked a judge through an emergent order to allow me to have full custody pending a DCPP investigation outcome."

The request was denied, Micciolo said, and the very next day, Corey was gone.

During the course of the investigation, authorities found evidence revealing that Gregor had abused his son in Barnegat, in March 20, 2021, Billhimer said.

Gregor was being held n the Ocean County Jail pending a detention hearing.

