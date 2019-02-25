NJ Couple Forced From Cruise Ship In Medical Emergency Pay $3G To Get Home

When a Whippany woman fell ill on a cruise ship, the ship's staff left them her and her husband no choice but to get off -- their sudden and tumultuous return trip totaling nearly $3,400, according to a recent report.

Carol Palk, 79, and Bertram Palk, 82, were on their 16th cruise in January, on a Royal Caribbean Cruise ship, when she fell ill with a stomach ulcer, the Daily Record reports .

When her red blood cell count dropped, the ship's doctor kicked her off, and the Palk's were told to pack their bags, the article says.

Two days before the cruise was scheduled to return to Miami, the New Jersey couple watched the boat set sail from a dock in Puerto Costa Maya in Mexico, according to the report

Royal Caribbean Cruises spokesperson Owen Torres said the cruise line's staff was following company policy, saying Palk's condition required medical care beyond that of the ship's doctor who had initially treated her, the media outlet said.

The Palk's had no choice but to take the $600 taxi to Cancun and two flights totaling just more than $1,000, the article says. Then, they needed to pay $74 to enter Mexico.

Carol Palk said she penned an impromptu will on one of the flight's back during the 24-hour impromptu travel day.

She and her husband are simply looking for an apology from the cruise line.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FROM THE DAILY RECORD.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.