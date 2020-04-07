NJ Couple Cover Cost Of Flying In 7,400 N-95 Respirators From CA To Teterboro

A shipment of 7,400 N-95 respirator masks arrived at Teterboro Airport early Tuesday to be distributed to area hospitals to help deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Making it possible were a Los Angeles-based company that makes vapes and vape products and a New Jersey couple who’ve become titans of the investment advisory industry.

CEO Daniel Shapiro of Inhale Health was aboard the NetsJets Challenger 350 that brought the masks from Van Nuys, CA.

Picking up the transportation tab for the business jet were prominent benefactors Ric and Jean Edelman.

Crew members with Signature Flight Support (South) received and unloaded the shipment Tuesday morning at Teterboro.

Part of the shipment in a Teterboro hangar. Franklin Smith for DAILY VOICE

The Edelmans met in 1977 at what was then Glassboro College (now Rowan University). She was a freshman who’d grown up in Cranbury, he a sophomore from Cherry Hill.

Together, they created one of the nation’s most popular independent financial planning and investment management firms, Edelman Financial Services, in Boston in 1987.

The company is now based in Fairfax, VA and serves roughly 86,000 households and more than one million 401(k) participants at 770 of the largest companies in America (including 144 of the Fortune 500).

Ric Edelman has written 10 personal finance books that have sold more than one million print copies combined and hosted his own weekly syndicated radio talk show. Over a recent nine-year period, Barron’s ranked him the top independent financial advisor in the U.S. four times.

The Edelmans’ philanthropy includes a $25 million donation to the Edelman Fossil Park at Rowan University.

Signature Flight Support (South) crew members towed the Challenger 350 to the hangar. Franklin Smith for DAILY VOICE

In the hangar Tuesday morning at Teterboro Airport. Franklin Smith for DAILY VOICE

