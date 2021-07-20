NJ County Prosecutor Resigns Amid Allegations, Lawsuits, Probe

Contact Us
Jerry DeMarco
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner
Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner Photo Credit: Cape May County Prosecutor's Office

Atlantic County Prosecutor Damon Tyner has resigned amid ethics complaints, lawsuits and allegations of misconduct.

First Assistant Prosecutor Cary Shill was sworn in as the county's acting top law enforcer after Gov. Phil Murphy's office announced Tyner's resignation.

“We thank Damon Tyner for his service to Atlantic County and the State of New Jersey, and wish him the best in his future endeavors,” a Murphy spokesperson said in a statement.

Tyner has been the subject of allegations from various quarters -- among these, that he directly supervised his brother, an investigator, retaliated against a whistleblower and didn't recuse himself in several cases that he should have.

Three former prosecutor's employees sued Tyner over their dismissals. All women, the trio accused Tyner of forcing them out of their jobs and creating a culture of sexism and cronyism.

An investigation by the state Attorney General’s Office reportedly found evidence to support six of their 17 allegations.

The county approved a $230,000 settlement to a previous lawsuit filed by a former assistant prosecutor who accused Tyner of ethical breaches.

Shill, who's been with the office since 1989, also has been accused of violations, including using a victim witness vehicle, retaliating against an employee who complained and mishandling forfeiture money.

Tyner, a Democrat who'd been a Superior Court judge and administrative law judge, was approved as Atlantic County's first Black chief prosecutor after being nominated by then-Gov. Chris Christie in 2017.

Murphy wasn't expected to name a successor until after this fall's election.

