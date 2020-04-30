NJ County Hit Hardest By Coronavirus Reopening Parks, Golf Courses Saturday

Bergen County -- the New Jersey county hardest-hit by coronavirus -- will be reopening parks and golf courses Saturday morning, officials said.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday gave county officials the green light to reopen their parks and golf courses if they so choose, as the state's parks and golf courses would reopen at sunrise Saturday.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco, who was among the first officials in the state to move toward a lockdown, is taking Murphy up on his offer.

As of Thursday morning, there were 15,446 coronavirus cases including 1,057 deaths reported in Bergen County.

Tedesco will issue an executive order reopening most of Bergen County's parks and golf courses effective May 2.

** VOTE: Is New Jersey reopening parks and golf courses too soon? **

Bergen County Zoo and the McFaul Environmental Center will remain closed, he said.

Golf courses will open gradually starting with Soldier Hill and Valley Brook Golf Courses Saturday.

Residents are encouraged to practice social distancing, only use parks close to their homes and wear face masks and gloves on any park or golf course outing, Tedesco said.

“Bergen County still has the most COVID-19 cases and deaths in New Jersey," Tedesco said.

"But we are Bergen County strong, and we will get through this only if we all work together to slow the spread."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.