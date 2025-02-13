NJ Contractor Admits Using Check Casher To Duck $1.7M In Federal Taxes

A Union County contractor admitted cheating the federal government out of $1.7 million in personal and corporate income taxes.

Olger Fallas, 49, of Union, told a U.S. District Court judge in Newark via videoconference this week that he used a check-cashing business to pocket payments form customers to his Essex County companies, Olger Fallas Painting and Olger Fallas Properties.

He also admitted depositing hundreds of thousands of dollars in customer payments into bank accounts that weren’t associated with either business.

Rather than go to trial, Fallas accepted a deal from the government, pleading guilty to two counts of tax evasion in exchange for leniency.

U.S. District Claire C. Cecchi scheduled sentencing for June 22.

Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Rachel A. Honig credited agents of IRS - Criminal Investigation with the investigation leading to the plea, secured by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jamel Semper, who’s the chief of her Organized Crime and Gangs Unit in Newark.

