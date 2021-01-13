NJ Congresswoman: Capitol Hill Lawmakers Led 'Reconnaissance Tours' Day Before Deadly Riots

A New Jersey congresswomen said Tuesday she witnessed unidentified members of Congress lead “reconnaissance” tours the day before the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Donald Trump.

U.S. Rep. Mikie Sherrill, a Democrat from the 11th District, made the comments during a 13-minute Facebook live video on Tuesday night in which she outlined what Congress is doing to hold those responsible for the attempted insurrection while blasting colleagues she alleges incited the violence in an attempt to overturn the results of President-Elect Joe Biden's Nov. 6 victory over Trump..

Sherrill, a former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and federal prosecutor, didn’t name any congressmen who she claims are responsible or say who was a part of the tour groups. She serves on the House Armed Services Committee.

Five people were killed in the attack, including a U.S. Capitol police officer who grew up in South River.

Her congressional district includes parts of Essex, Morris, Passaic and Sussex counties. It is one of the 10 most affluent congressional districts in the United States.

“We can’t have a democracy if members of Congress are actively helping the president overturn the elections results,” Sherrill said.

Wednesday, members of the U.S. House of Representatives plan to introduce articles for a second impeachment on the House floor. Late Tuesday, Democrats voted largely along political lines in favor of urging Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office for being unstable.

On her Facebook video post, Sherrill explained: “And so not only do I intend to see that the president is removed and never runs for office again and doesn’t have access to classified material, I also intend to see that those members of Congress who abetted him; those members of Congress who had groups coming through the Capitol that I saw on Jan. 5 – a reconnaissance for the next day; those members of Congress that incited this violent crowd; those members of Congress that attempted to help our president undermine our democracy; I’m going to see they are held accountable, and if necessary, ensure that they don’t serve in Congress.”

