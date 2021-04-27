Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
NJ Coach, Teacher Threatened District To Influence Tenure Vote, Report Says

Valerie Musson
Phillipsburg High School
Phillipsburg High School Photo Credit: https://www.pburgsd.net/

Two longtime math teachers at Phillipsburg High School — one the head wrestling coach and the other a teachers’ union official — were arrested Monday for attempting to illegally influence a tenure vote, Pennlive.com reports.

Head coach Dave Post, 36, and George Chilmonik, 74, were being held at the Warren County jail on various charges of official misconduct, criminal coercion, improper influence in official and political matters and conspiracy pending Tuesday afternoon court appearances, according to the report, which cites Warren County Prosecutor Jim Pfeiffer.

Post and Chilmonik were allegedly involved in making a threat to leak embarrassing information unless an official with the school district “took action consistent with their demands to influence a tenure vote,” Pfeiffer said in the report.

Click here for the full report from Pennlive.com.

