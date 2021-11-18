NJ Co-Leads Nationwide Consumer Protection Probe Into Whether Instagram Is Putting Kids At Risk

New Jersey is co-leading a nationwide investigation into whether Instagram is violating state consumer protection laws and putting children, teenagers and young adults at risk, Acting State Attorney General Andrew J. Bruck announced Thursday.

"Emerging research" suggests a connection between increased time spent online by young people and "depression, anxiety, isolation, body image issues, cyber-bullying, eating disorders, and sleeplessness," among other symptoms, said Bruck (photo above).

Research by Meta Platforms Inc. -- the parent company of both Instagram and Facebook -- shows found that Instagram use is "associated with increased risks of physical and mental health harms on young people, including depression, eating disorders, and even suicide," the attorney general said.

Investigators from various states are specifically eyeing "techniques employed" Meta to "increase both the frequency and duration of engagement by young users," the attorney general said, citing the "potential harms" that could result from "extended engagement."

New Jersey and several other states already had asked Facebook earlier this year to scrap plans for an under-13 version of Instagram, he noted.

“Parents are anxious about the effects of social media on their children’s wellbeing, and understandably so,” Bruck said. “We must ensure that social media platforms are not violating our laws or exposing our youth to mental and physical harms.

"And if we learn that companies like Meta knew that their products were harmful and tried to get kids hooked on them anyway, or otherwise violated our laws, we will take strong and aggressive action."

Officials with Meta couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

In addition to New Jersey, the other states participating in a "bipartisan coalition" of investigators are California, Florida, Massachusetts, Vermont, Kentucky, Tennessee and Nebraska, Bruck said.

