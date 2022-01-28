NJ Boy Severely Burned In Backyard Bonfire Gets Community Support

An outpouring of support was shown for 11-year-old Ryan Jastrzembski after most of his body was burned in an accident during a backyard bonfire in Mount Laurel.

Joseph Boccuti, who is a friend and business partner of Ryan's father, started this GoFundMe page.

"Young Ryan, only 11 years old, suffered burns over 90% of his body," he writes. "Needless to say, he has a long, extremely tough road ahead to recovery."

The boy poured gasoline on the fire and the gas can exploded on Monday, Mount Laurel police said.

"Due to the large percentage of his body that was burned, the plan is now to fly him by medical jet to Galveston, Texas where a team of pediatric burn specialists can better assist with his recovery," Boccuti wrote

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.