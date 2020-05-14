NJ Beaches To Reopen In Time For Memorial Day Weekend -- Will You Be Going? (POLL)

New Jersey's beaches will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday (story continues below poll).

The beaches -- which had been closed to stop the spread of coronavirus -- are expected to open May 22 -- three days before Memorial Day.

Social distancing guidelines will be in place, the governor said, urging residents to wear face masks whenever possible.

Playgrounds, rides, arcades, games, water fountains, picnic areas and water play areas will remain closed.

"The Shore is central to our Jersey identity and we want to ensure that families can safely enjoy it this summer," Murphy said. "The data tells us we can make this announcement now."

Restroom facilities at New Jersey parks will also reopen, as long as they undergo frequent and proper cleaning, the governor said.

The governor is leaving specific decisions to local officials. Most Jersey Shore communities have been drawing up local plans for reopening boardwalks and beaches and parking rules

The move comes one day after Murphy announced the reopening of nonessential businesses and restart of nonessential construction , effective 6 a.m. Monday. The state's parks were reopened the first weekend of May.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

