NJ Baby Who Died Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Murphy Says

A New Jersey 7-month-old baby who recently died tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said.

The primary cause of death, however, had yet to be determined as of Wednesday, NJ Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli said.

If confirmed that the baby died from COVID-19, the infant would be the youngest in the state to die from the virus, Gov. Phil Murphy said during a COVID-19 briefing. Officials released no more details to protect the family's privacy.

A 4-year-old child died of coronavirus complications in May, Murphy said.

