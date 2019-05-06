Contact Us
NJ Attorney To Name 300 Priests Accused Of Sex Abuse, Some Not Included By Catholic Church

The church earlier this year released a list of 188 priests credibly accused of sexual misconduct, but Greg Gianforcaro, who represents victims of sex abuse, says many clerics were left out.
A New Jersey attorney will release the names of more than 300 priests in the state's dioceses accused of sexual abuse.

The names will be released at 1 p.m. at a press conference in Elizabeth where the  Phillipsburg-based attorney is also announcing a lawsuit filed by an unnamed victim against New Jersey's five Catholic dioceses.

Gianforcaro says the dioceses created a “public hazard” by not naming all accused priests.

"The bishops and Cardinal Tobin made a conscious decision to only disclose some of the diocesan priests and clerics," the attorney told Daily Voice.

"We felt it was important to disclose what information we knew because otherwise we can't rely on the bishops and cardinal Tobin to release this list.

"They claim to be open and transparent but they are not. They are selective."

The event will be live-streamed by law firm Jeff Anderson & Associates, who last month disclosed the names of New Jersey Boy Scout leaders accused of sexually abusing juvenile members in what is being called the "Perversion Files."

