NJ Amazon Warehouse Worker Dies During Prime Day Bonanza: Officials

A New Jersey Amazon fulfillment center worker died during the two-day Prime Day bonanza last week, officials confirmed.

Little information was known about the worker's death at the EWR9 fulfillment center in Carteret, as initially reported on Twitter by HuffPost reporter Dave Jamieson.

The two-day mega-sale began Tuesday, July 12 and ended Thursday, July 14, during which the company offers exclusive deals, making it a particularly busy week.

OSHA's Avenel Area Office has opened an inspection and investigating the incident, OSHA spokeswoman Leni Fortson said. The agency has up to six months to conduct its inspection and release its findings.

Amazon released the following statement to Daily Voice:

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of one of our colleagues and offer our condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time. We’ve contacted his family to offer support and will provide counseling resources to employees needing additional care.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.