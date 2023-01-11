Nine Lottery Winners Totaling $110K Sold Across New Jersey

Eight Mega Millions tickets worth $10,000 and one good for $30,000 were sold across New Jersey.

The tickets from the Tuesday, Jan. 10 drawing won the third-tier prize. The $30,000 winner was purchased with the Megaplier option, tripling the prize. A $1 million ticket was sold in Ocean County.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Passaic County ($30,000): Clifton Discount Liquors, 73 Ackerman Ave., Clifton;

Bergen County ($10,000): Mobil PIP North, Palisade Interstate Parkway N., Edgewood Cliffs;

Morris County ($10,000): Kings Food Market #3630, 86 E. Main St., Mendham;

Morris County ($10,000): Sandy’s Wine & Spirits, 98 Route 46 West, Budd Lake;

Morris County ($10,000): Shri News & Food Store Inc., 312 Parsippany Rd., Parsippany;

Morris County ($10,000): United Card & Smoke Shop, 13 Broadway, Denville;

Ocean County ($10,000): Quick Food Mart, 250 N. Main St., Barnegat;

Somerset County: ($10,000): Kings Food Market #3611, 450 Route 206 North & Hill Dr., Bedminster; and,

Union County ($10,000): Roselle Park Wines & Spirits, 137-141 Chestnut St., Roselle Park.

The winning numbers for the Tuesday, Jan. 10, drawing were: 07, 13, 14, 15, and 18. The Gold Mega Ball was 09, and the Megaplier Multiplier was 03.

