Nine Lottery Tickets Good For $10K Sold Across New Jersey

Nine third-tier prizewinning New Jersey Lottery tickets were sold across the Garden State.

The tickets from the Friday, Jan. 15 Mega Millions drawing matched four of the five white balls and the gold ball winning $10,000.

Those tickets were purchased at the following locations:

Cumberland County: Cumberland Liquors, 803 Landis Ave., Bridgeton;

Cumberland Liquors, 803 Landis Ave., Bridgeton; Gloucester County: Xpress Mart, 107 Egg Harbor Rd., Sewell;

Xpress Mart, 107 Egg Harbor Rd., Sewell; Gloucester County: Wawa #775, 1445 S. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown;

Wawa #775, 1445 S. Black Horse Pike, Williamstown; Hudson County: Roniraj Inc., 3563 Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City;

Roniraj Inc., 3563 Kennedy Blvd., Jersey City; Middlesex County: Stop & Shop #810, 1600 Perrineville Rd., Monroe Township;

Stop & Shop #810, 1600 Perrineville Rd., Monroe Township; Morris County: Weis Markets #126, 146 Center Grove Rd., Randolph;

Weis Markets #126, 146 Center Grove Rd., Randolph; Ocean County: Mystic Island Casino, 110 Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor Township;

Mystic Island Casino, 110 Mathistown Rd., Little Egg Harbor Township; Passaic County: Jackpocket/Utopia Deli, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt; and,

Jackpocket/Utopia Deli, 355 Warwick Turnpike, Hewitt; and, Somerset County: Krauszer’s, 435 Amwell Rd., Hillsborough.

The winning numbers were 03, 11, 12, 38, and 43, along with the Gold Mega Ball, 15, and the Megaplier Multiplier, 04.

The $850 million jackpot drawing will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 19. If won, it would be the 2nd-largest jackpot in the game’s history and the 3rd-largest jackpot in US lottery history.

The estimated cash value is $628.2 million.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.