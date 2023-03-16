Night-Riding Bicyclist Struck Near Hasbrouck Heights Hilton

A 50-something bicyclist who was struck by a sedan just off Route 17 in Hasbrouck Heights admitted to police that he'd been drinking, responders said.

The Hackensack cyclist was on a stretch of Terrace Avenue not intended for crossing when he was struck by a two-door Audi near the Hilton Hasbrouck Heights Meadowlands shortly after 9 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, they said.

The driver immediately called 911 and remained at the scene, records show. Police, firefighters and EMS responded.

The bicyclist was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

The ramp from northbound Route 17 was temporarily closed for cleanup and an investigation.

