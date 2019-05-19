Newton Lacrosse Team Keeps Lexi Faye's Name Alive

Alexis Faye took her role as the "stat girl" for the Newton High School lacrosse team seriously.

The 17-year-old's passion for it and for the team was undeniable, friends say.

Faye, who died suddenly in a rollover crash last weekend, will forever be remembered for her devotion to the lacrosse team with the Lexi Faye Heart of Gold Lacrosse Scholarship Fund.

The scholarship will go to someone who shared the same qualities as Lexi.

More than $4,600 had been raised on a GoFundMe for Lexi's scholarship as of Sunday morning, where dozens of people remembered Lexi.

"I had the privilege of having Lexi in my sixth grade math class," Jill Rosenthal wrote. "She lightened the room each and every day. This was the last group of sixth graders I had before I retired. She always held a special place in my heart. She will be missed."

"Lexi was an incredible girl who was truly beautiful inside and out and I am so blessed to have known her," Nicole Vassallo added.

Click here to donate.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.