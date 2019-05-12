Newton HS Student Killed, 2 Seriously Injured In Sussex County Crash

A 17-year-old girl from Newton was killed and two other teens sustained serious injuries in a Sussex County crash Saturday, authorities said.

Alexis Faye was pronounced dead at the scene after the Mercedes Benz she was riding in veered off the road and overturned near milemarker 5.4 on Springdale Greendell Road (Route 611) northbound around 5:40 p.m. in Fredon, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Lawrence Peele said.

NJ Herald reports show that Faye is a student at Newton High School.

Anthony Burke, 17 of Newton, and Maria Fiore, 16 of Andover, were taken via helicopter to Morristown Medical Center, Peele said. A fourth occupant, 17, sustained minor injuries, the sergeant said.

The crash was under investigation as of Sunday afternoon.

Check back for arrangements.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.