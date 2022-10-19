Newly-Made NJ Millionaires Bought Winning Powerball Ticket Online

These lucky winners didn't have to move to make their million.

By playing the Powerball lottery game online using the third-party Jackpocket app, a Bergen County couple recently won $1 million.

Jackpocket said its app has made 20 millionaires and been the source of over $190 million in prizes for 1.17 million individual players.

All of the winning Powerball numbers selected had meaning to the Bergen County family, according to Jackpocket.

"Everything was an age or a birthday," the winner, who wished to remain anonymous, recalled. "The first one was my wife and then my youngest son. The third one was me and then the dog."

The couple ended up being just one digit off from hitting the $270 million grand prize in the September 24 drawing. "The Powerball number we picked was 13 and the winning number was 14! That's nuts!" The winner joked, "I just wish the Powerball had been 27 or 30, you know? Then it would've been like, okay, whatever."

Where did their red Powerball number come from? "The day we got married."

When the couple found out they won, they were shocked: "We went to check the app and it said 'Big Winner.' We clicked into the ticket order and my wife was going crazy turning the lights on. I'm like, 'Let me see that.' I saw the word 'million' and then that was it!"

They plan to invest the money to secure their children's future.

Other single-ticket millionaire wins ordered on Jackpocket have ranged from $1 million, like the recent win of a nursing student from New York, up to a record $9.4 million for another lucky player in New Jersey, marking the largest win in mobile gaming history.

The Jackpocket app launched nine years ago.

CEO Peter Sullivan said, "Jackpocket was founded on the idea that the lottery should be accessible and convenient for anyone to participate in. We are proud of our success and absolutely thrilled to celebrate all our many winners today."

