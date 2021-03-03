Newark Police Release Details In Death Of Linden's Jeffrey Mendoza

A 20-year-old Linden who had been missing for more than a week was found dead in Newark after falling from the Pulaski Skyway into an automobile yard, authorities said March 3.

A widespread search was launched for Jeffrey Mendoza after he was reported missing around 9:45 p.m. Feb. 21.

Mendoza's vehicle was found in the northbound lanes of the Pulaski Skyway on Feb. 23, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said.

A search of the river using NPD's drones came up short. On Feb. 24, however, Mendoza's body was found in an automobile storage yard.

Authorities suspect Mendoza fell from the highway into the yard, Ambrose said.

"Due to the injuries sustained during the fall, it took detectives additional time to positively identify the victim with the involvement of Linden police," Ambrose said.

"This is not the news we had hoped for Linden," Linden Mayor Derek Armstead said March 2 in announcing Mendoza's death.

"We waited to update you on this tragic news out of concern and respect for the family.

A GoFundMe account launched in an effort to help located Mendoza had raised more than $7,700 as of March. 3.

