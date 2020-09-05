Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Newark PD: Missing Teen May Have Taken NJ Transit, PATH To Brooklyn

Cecilia Levine
Bradlee James
Bradlee James Photo Credit: Newark PD

Authorities are seeking the public's help in locating a 17-year-old Newark teen who they say could be in Brooklyn, NY.

Bradlee James was reported missing from the 100 block of Isabella Avenue, Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose.

He was last seen Friday wearing a white T-shirt, brown cargo pants and Adidas slippers.

Bradlee is 6 feet and 2 inches tall with a medium build, weighing approximately 195 pounds. He has a medium brown complexion, black hair and brown eyes.

Bradlee may have taken NJ Transit or the PATH train Brooklyn, NY, where his father lives.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Bradlee is urged to call the Newark Police Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877- 695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at: www.newarkpd.org or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

