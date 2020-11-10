Newark Mayor Singles Out Stubborn Party Host, Imposes Even Stricter Orders As Virus Spreads

If you throw a party, you can expect a summons.

That was Newark Mayor Ras J. Baraka's message the public Monday evening. Particularly, to a Camden Street resident, busted by police for a weekend banger that went until 1 a.m.

Baraka singled out the homeowner in a live COVID-19 briefing while addressing the climbing cases in the city, where nearly 19 percent of the population is infected.

"We know about [the party]," the mayor said. "You may get a summons. If you continue to have these wild events in your home, then we’re going to fine you."

Officers responding to the scene said the homeowners were upset they couldn't throw parties, and reportedly said "It's a free country."

Baraka's response? "No. It's a nation of laws. There are some things you cannot do. You cannot have a party right now in your house. You can invite family over... But you can't have parties with no mask-wearing. It's a violation of the city's executive order and the state's order.

"You will be summonsed."

The city has enacted restrictions stricter than the ones implemented on the state level. There are even more stringent rules in certain zip codes -- including one where there's a 35 percent infection rate.

In 07104, 07105 and 07107, everything will be shut down, Baraka said, possibly even drug stores. On weekends, there will be a 9 p.m. curfew. On weekends, 10 p.m.

"We want to completely shut down those zip codes," Baraka said.

Other restrictions include:

Gatherings limited to 10 people maximum, indoors and out.

No visitors in longterm health care facility, only one non-essential visitor in senior housing per unit per day.

Restaurants must enforce mask wearing for people not eating and close at 8 p.m. Anyone whose temperature is above 100.4 is not allowed inside.

Business must close for two days if two patrons test positive. If employees test positive, the business will close for two weeks.

All sports ordered to stop immediately for two weeks. Teams and coaches must get tested in order to resume. Anyone not playing must be wearing a face mask.

Masks are required during religious services for everyone.

Noncompliant businesses will be ordered shut for 48 hours. If it happens again, they'll be closed for two weeks. A third violation? The business will close for 30 days, and a fourth, the license to run a business will be revoked.

"We in this by ourselves, Newark," Baraka said. "We in this alone. We gonna stay at it."

