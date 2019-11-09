Contact Us
Newark Airport Workers Now Earn $15 An Hour Minimum Wage

Workers at Newark Airport will soon earn at least $15 an hour, on their way to a $19 an hour wage in 2023.
Workers at the region's three main airports will earn at least $15.60 an hour when a new minimum wage kicks in Friday, Local 32BJ of the Service Union Employees International Union said Wednesday.

The minimum wage in New Jersey for all workers is $10 an hour as of July.

In some cases, workers will see an increase of more than $3.15 an hour as soon as this Friday. Other workers won't see an increase until Sept. 20.

Eventually, by 2023, employees of Newark Liberty, LaGuardia and JFK airports will earn a minimum $19 an hour -- right now, the highest mandated minimum wage in the nation, the union said. The local represents about 2,500 workers.

“Workers at EWR challenged industry standards and broke records,” said Kevin Brown, 32BJ SEIU Vice President and New Jersey District Director, using the common abbreviation for Newark Liberty International Airport.

“This type of raise is completely transformative for local residents who...are on the path to making the highest mandated minimum wage of any other airport in the nation. Seven years ago, workers were making almost 80 per cent less, but by the end of the week, thousands of residents will have more money in the bank."

“I’ve been working at the airport for over twelve years and I’ve watched it totally change. I remember when our checks were at $7.25/hour,” said John Wilson, terminal baggage handler at Newark.

