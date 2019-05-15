Newark Airport Rated America’s Worst

One of the region’s three major airports was dealt a humbling blow this week, when a company that specializes in helping fliers win compensation for airline service issues ranked it dead last in the United States.

In fact, AirHelp found that Newark Liberty International Airport was one of the worst in the world, landing just 16 places from the bottom of a list of 132 airports for which the organization compiled data.

Not all major metro airports were ranked -- one of Newark's sister airports in the region, LaGuardia, does not appear on the list. JFK was in 86th place.

The Newark hub was ranked 116th on the list, based on metrics including on-time performance -- more than half the overall score -- service quality, which includes categories like cleanliness and wait times on security lines, and food and shopping choices. The latter categories were responsible for about 20 percent of the score apiece.

The top airport, per the ranking, is Hamad International in Doha, Qatar. The worst, clocking in at 132, is Lisbon Portela in Portugal.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.